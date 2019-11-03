Leonard "Tank" William Baughman, born on January 26, 1950, in Somerset, Pa., died at Lynchburg General Hospital on November 1, 2019. He was the son of Harry and Olive Baughman. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Susan Livingston Baughman; his brother, James Baughman (Colorado); his son, Mark Baughman of Lynchburg, Va.; his daughter, Lisa M. Ladner (Buddy) of Pass Christian, Miss.; five grandsons, Colby Clark, Drake Baughman, Ian Baughman, Byron Ladner, and Hunter Ladner, as well as numerous well-loved nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church at a later date. Please refer to www.whittentimberlake.com for final dates and times for services. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Baughman family (239-0331).
