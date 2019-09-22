Mary Betty Bates, 83, of Madison Heights, died on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Betty was born on October 6, 1935, in Lynchburg, Va., to the late Clarence A. Stinnett and the late Elsie Odgen Stinnett. Betty worked for several years in the retail and mailing industries. After retiring from Lynchburg College catering, she enjoyed being at home surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert L. and Junior Stinnett. She is survived by a daughter, Linda B. Breeden (Wesley); a son, Albert A. Bates Jr. (Valerie); a granddaughter, Mindy S. Brown (Preston); a grandson, Bodie X. Bates; great-grandson, Jacob A. Raymond (Amber); a great-granddaughter, Amber S. Arthur; a sister, Geraldine S. Barbour; several nieces, nephews, relatives; and a special friend, Barbara Truxell. A celebration of Betty's life will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Fort Hill Memorial Park. Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
