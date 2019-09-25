Mamie Iseman Bateman, 97, of Amherst, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019, in Amherst. Born on August 20, 1922, in Amherst County, Mamie was the daughter of the late Isaiah Milburn Iseman and Alice Staples Iseman. Mamie was retired after over 40 years as a bank teller. She was the oldest living member and the first female Treasurer of Emmanuel United Methodist Church. She loved her family and was always a "mother" to her nieces. Although she had no children of her own, she adored all children. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Bateman and brothers, Rueben Pettis Iseman, Russell Thurman "Ike" Iseman, George Clinton Iseman, and Thomas Iseman. She is survived by her brother, William K. "Billy" Iseman of Amherst; two sisters, Virginia I. Brockman and Thelma P. Iseman; seven nieces, numerous great-nieces and great-nephews, and several great-great nieces and great-great nephews. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, September 27, 2019, at Emmanuel United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in Amherst Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m., Friday at the church. Memorials may be made to Emmanuel United Methodist Church. Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst: www.driskillfuneralchapel.com.
