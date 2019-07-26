Buddy "Bud" Joe Bartley Sr., 79, of Rustburg, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He was the husband of Fay Moore Bartley. Born in Richlands, April 18, 1940, he was a son of the late Versie Silcox and Jimper Bartley. Bud was an active member of Rustburg Baptist Church, and served his country in the United States Army 101st Airborne Division. He drove a truck for Burlington Industry and Old Dominion Freight. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, "BJ" Bartley Jr., and girlfriend, Beth of Little River, S.C., and Robert J. Bartley and wife, Faith, of Lynchburg; two grandchildren, Casi Bartley and Jordan Bartley; one great-granddaughter, Carolina Bartley; a special niece who he considered a daughter Debbie Dowdy; and numerous other nieces and nephews; one sister-in-law, Brenda Bartley; and six step-grandchildren, Darian, Jillian, Brooklyn, Jamesyn, Ireland, and Mason. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Bill Bartley, Bob Bartley, and Ben Bartley; and one sister, Betty Colley. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Rustburg Baptist Church with Pastor Rick Cole, the Rev. Roger Roller, and the Rev. Norman Ramsey officiating. Burial will follow in the Cumbie cemetery with Military Rites accorded by American Legion Post #16. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Those wishing to make memorial contributions please consider Rustburg Baptist Church, 286 Rocky Road, Rustburg, VA 24588. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
