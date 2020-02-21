David Wood Barrett, 88, of Forest, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Born on December 7, 1931, in Lillesville, N.C., he was a son of the late Claude Barrett and Jenna Lee Barrett and was the loving husband of Anne Radford Barrett for 55 years. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by three sisters, Noma Lee Whitt, Sue Kostecki and Celia Burch. David is survived by his wife, Anne Barrett; his three children, Patrick Winston Barrett of Colorado, Marie Barrett Case of Asheville, N.C. and John Oldham Barrett of Vinton, Va.; one sister, Eleanor Ramsey Barrett Falls of Waynesboro, Va.; one brother, James Morris Barrett of Roanoke; ten grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. David attended Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church and Covenant Presbyterian Church and was a retired 2nd VP of Underwriting for First Colony Insurance. He attended college at Duke University but graduated from Appalachian State University with his Master's degree in Math. David was a math teacher and a football coach and a former Assistant Principal for Person High School in Roxboro, N.C. He loved playing bridge and golf and he and Anne were part of a RV Camping group for years. He was also a great bowler. David was a supporter and fan of Liberty University Athletics and attended many sporting events there. Most of all he enjoyed his time with family and friends. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., today, Friday, February 21, 2020, at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church with the Rev. Kate Bast officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 434-239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
Feb 22
Service
Saturday, February 22, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
St. Stephen's Episcopal Church
1695 Perrowville Rd.
Forest, VA 24551
1695 Perrowville Rd.
Forest, VA 24551
Feb 21
Visitation
Friday, February 21, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
427 Graves Mill Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
