July 28, 1927 - Tuesday, May 5, 2020 Mable Louise Gamble Hershberger Barnett died on May 5, 2020, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, at 92 years old. She was born to the late Willie Gamble and Gladys Scoggins Gamble on July 28, 1927, near St. Joseph, Missouri. Louise was the third of eight children. At age two, the family moved back to N.W. Arkansas in the Centerton area. She lived the rest of her life in N.W. Arkansas. Predeceased include her parents; brothers, Dwight, Roy and Charles Gamble; sisters, Emma Ruth Rodgers and Mary Ann Cutberth; and husbands, Lewis E. Hershberger and Roy Barnett. Survivors are brothers, Gene Gamble of Scott City, Kan., and JC Gamble of Centerton, Ark.; daughters, Bessie Kirkwood (Jim) of Sweet Briar, Va., and Cathy Thomas (Gary) of Fayetteville, Ark.; grandchildren, Patrick Thomas of Bentonville, Ark., Katie Kirkwood of New York, N.Y., Diane Thomas of Fayetteville, Ark., and Elizabeth Kirkwood of Chicago, Ill.; great-grandchildren, Ethan Thomas and Katelynn Thomas of Bentonville, Ark.; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Louise was a wonderful cook. Her whole wheat cinnamon rolls were legendary. She created many beautiful quilts and was an excellent seamstress. She worked alongside Lewis on their dairy farm for 45 years. During this time, she also worked for Farmers and Merchants Bank in Rogers, then Bank of Bentonville which is now Arvest. Louise was a lifelong member of the Methodist church, having given her life to Christ at age 12. She sang in church choirs, participated in Bible studies and women's circles. She was a longtime member of the Mary Matrons Home Demonstration Club and participated for over 20 years at the Hoback Senior Activity Center. She won a handful of medals with Senior Olympics over the years. Her favorite saying was, "This too shall pass". Her view of the world was positive, and she had faith that God was in control. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date when traveling is safe and hugs can be given. Memorials can be sent to Sequoyah United Methodist Church or Hoback Senior Activity Center. Cremation arrangements by Beard's Funeral Chapel. Condolences at www.beardsfuneralchapel.com.
