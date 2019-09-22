Myrtle Elizabeth Cox Melton Barley, 83, formerly of Altavista, died on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Lynchburg Health & Rehabilitation. She was born on February 17, 1936, in Campbell County, a daughter of the late Robert Moorman Cox and Myrtle Lee Hall Cox. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Evington, a homemaker that enjoyed cooking and shopping. She is survived by four sons, Joseph W. Melton Jr. and his wife, Cindy, of Chatham, Freddie L. Melton Sr. and his wife, Dawn, of Chatham, George H. Melton and his wife, Virginia, of Altavista, and Dale F. Melton of Lynch Station; two sisters, Betty Jean Adkins and her husband, Ray, of Rustburg, and Nannie Shula Smith of Lynchburg; 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, one great great-grandchild; a special friend, Jean Worsham; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Patsy Neighbors; two brothers, Cuthbert M. Cox and Robert Edward Cox; and four sisters, Ruby Cox Walden, Bertha Cox Dudley, Susie Cox Harris, and Helen M. Pressley. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Monday, September 23, 2019, at Finch & Finch Chapel, Altavista by the Rev. Latta Terry, interment will follow at First Baptist Church of Evington Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m., Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
