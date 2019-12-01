Mrs. Sylvia R. Barksdale, 83, of 145 Berger Lane, Gretna, Virginia, departed this life on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at her residence. Born on March 27, 1936, in Pittsylvania County, she was the daughter of the late Lemon Toler and Clara Pannell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Barksdale; one daughter, Wendy Lee; one son, Charles Barksdale; two sisters, Catherine Jackson, Juanita Gravely; and three brothers, Carlton Waller, Stell Waller and Robert Pannell. Mrs. Barksdale was last employed by the Pittsylvania County School System and member of the Elba Missionary Baptist Church, serving as church mother and her card ministry. Those left to cherish her memories are three daughters, Janice Barksdale, Karen Barksdale and Sandra Barksdale, all of Gretna, Virginia; one sister, Louise Salley of Trenton, New Jersey; one brother, John Henry Waller of Chatham, Virginia; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of life for Mrs. Barksdale will be conducted on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 12 p.m. at the chapel of Miller Funeral Home with the Rev. Dabble Garner, eulogist. Interment will follow at the Carl O. Moran Memorial Garden. A viewing will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. with the family being present from 6 until 7 p.m. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.