Georgia Richardson Barksdale, of Lynchburg, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Heritage Green Nursing Home. Georgia was preceded in death by her husband, Honorable Edward M. Barksdale Sr.; her daughter, Dr. Lynda Woodruff. Those left to cherish her precious memories are her one son, Dr. Edward M. Barksdale Jr. and his wife, Michelle Johnson Barksdale; four grandchildren, Edward Barksdale III, Andrew Christian, Nicholas Gilbert and Morgan Marie, all of Solon, Ohio; and a host of other relatives and friends. A graveside will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 23, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers the family requests any monetary donations be made to: "In honor of Georgia Etta Richardson Barksdale" Youth Ministry of Rivermont Baptist Church, 400 Fauquier St. Lynchburg, VA 24503. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

To send flowers to the family of Georgia Barksdale, please visit Tribute Store.
Load entries