A celebration of life for Deacon William S. Barksdale of Gretna, Virginia, will be conducted on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Greater Canaan Land Church with Elder Gerald Kidd, presiding and Bishop Raymond Bennett, eulogist. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. with the family being present from 6 until 7 p.m. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.

