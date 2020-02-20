Funeral services for Mrs. Carolyn Tucker Barksdale, of Gretna, Virginia, will be conducted on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. at the chapel of Miller Funeral Home with the Rev. Robert M. Tucker Jr., eulogist. Interment will follow in the Tucker Memorial Gardens. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public viewing. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.
