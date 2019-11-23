Arline S. Barksdale, 93, of Lynchburg passed on Monday, November 18, 2019. Arline is survived by her sister, Nancy Bizde of Chesterfield; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Fort Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Paul Dakin officiating. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
