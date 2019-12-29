Kenneth Daniel Barker, 49, of Clayton, N.C., formerly of Concord, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Judy Harris Barker. Born on April 26, 1970, in Lynchburg, he was the son of Paul Barker and Barbara Wood. Kenneth worked for Fireside in N.C., where he installed fireplaces and he enjoyed fishing. Kenneth is survived by his sons, Dillan Barker and wife, Jessica and Daniel Barker and wife, Jessica; daughter, Stephanie Barker; stepsons, Timothy Johnson, Benjamin Johnson, and Joseph Johnson; two grandchildren, Colin and Cassidy Barker; father, Paul Barker and wife, Pamela; mother, Barbara Newton Wood and husband, Richard; sister, Holly Hatley and husband, James; and numerous other family members and friends. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Virginia Memorial Park. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Barker family (239-0331).
