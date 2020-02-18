Oscar Jackson Barbour, 92, of Madison Heights, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of the late Alice Walsh Barbour for 47 years. Born on September 7, 1927, in Sycamore, Virginia, he was a son of the late Elijah Jackson Barbour and Eddie Julian Barbour. Oscar was a retired paint contractor who started his own successful family owned company called Barbour Paint Contractors in 1964 and was a member Wesleyan Methodist Church in Altavista. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Janie Weeks and Florine Edwards; and a brother, Andy Barbour. He is survived by his children; a daughter, Debbie Middleton and her husband, Butch, of Madison Heights; two sons, Dennis Barbour and his wife, Melody, of Bedford and Kendall Barbour and his wife, Leslie, of Lynchburg; two grandchildren, Daniel Barbour and his girlfriend, Jessica, and Brittany Barbour and her boyfriend, Joshua Bennett; a great-grandson, Jackson Barbour; seven step grandchildren, Travis, Brenn, Camryn, D.J., Diana, Danielle and Troy; a special niece, Joyce Harris; three special friends, Thelma Cumbie, Janet Barbour and Ken Gilbert; and many other nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, in the chapel of Whitten Monelison with Pastor Donnie Stevens officiating. Burial will follow in Fort Hill Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
Service information
Feb 20
Visitation prior to service
Thursday, February 20, 2020
12:00PM-12:50PM
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 S Amherst Hwy
Madison Heights, VA 24572
