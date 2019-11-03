Geraldine Stinnett Barbour, 80, of Lynchburg, died on Monday, October 28, 2019. She was born on Wednesday, January 18, 1939, in Lynchburg, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence A. Stinnett and Elsie Ogden Stinnett; sister, Betty Bates; brothers, Robert L. Stinnett and Clarence A. Stinnett Jr.; and husband, Bob O. Barbour. She is survived by her daughters, Rebecca L. Rash (Ron), Donna L. Smith (Tim) and Brandy L. Glass (Scott); her son, Frank E. Londeree Jr. (Ute); five grandchildren, Dana Rich (Brandon), Jeff Smith (Erica), Jason Smith (Eliana), Frank Londeree III (Emily), and Ryne Glass; seven great-grandchildren; her stepchildren, Bill Barbour (deceased), Tamara Barbour, and Chuck Barbour along with several nieces and nephews. Geraldine retired from Old Dominion Box Company in Madison Heights, Va. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Bedford County Nursing Home-Courtyard and especially to Carolyn, her special buddy in activities. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to The Bedford County Nursing Home Activities Department, 1229 County Farm Rd., Bedford, VA 24523. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
