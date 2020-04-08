Dennis Wayne Barbour, 60, of Bedford, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Melody Barbour, whom he loved dearly. Born on February 15, 1960, in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Oscar Jackson Barbour and the late Alice Walsh Barbour. In addition to his wife, Dennis is survived by his son, Daniel Barbour and his special friend, Jessica; a grandson, Jackson; a brother, Kendall Barbour and his wife, Leslie; a sister, Debbie Middleton and her husband, Butch; a niece, Brittany Barbour; stepson, D.J. Cox and his wife, Lisa; stepdaughter, Diana Cox; and his canine girl that he loved very much, Sky. Dennis was co-owner of Barbour's Paint Contractors, which his dad began in 1964. When Dennis was eight years old, he started helping his dad in the business. He and Dad were not only co-workers, but he said that dad was also his best friend. They worked together for many years and Dennis said even bad days were good ones. He also enjoyed spending time with family, gardening, farming, hunting, riding motorcycles, playing guitar and mandolin and listening to music. He had a charming personality that drew people to him and as a result had many special friends too many to name specifically, but all of them so special to him. A private graveside service will be conducted at Fort Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Larry Fitzgerald officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects and sign the register book at the funeral home on Thursday, April 9, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Please note the funeral home staff will assist in the ten person social distancing guidelines in the funeral home. A celebration of life service will be conducted at a later date. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.

To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Barbour as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

