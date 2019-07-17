Robert "Bob" Alroy Banks, 83, of Spanaway, Wash., passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Bob was born on October 20, 1935 in Lynchburg, Va., the son of John Alex Banks and Julia (Childress) Banks. He married/divorced twice: Lavada Newson and Velena Whitman. With Lavada, he had one son, Kenneth Banks, in 1963. His later years were spent with Josie Castro and they loved and cared for each other until his passing. After high school, Bob served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years. His favorite post was Germany. He served in the Vietnam War and retired in 1975 at the rank of Tech-Sergeant (TSgt). After his military service, Bob started a second career as an Aerospace Life Support Technician for Boeing until his second retirement in 1993. One highlight of his Boeing career was him being the guy behind the scenes designing and repacking the parachutes for Boeing's drone program. Bob spent his retirement actively pursuing his passions, enjoying his friends and family and celebrating life. Classic cars, fishing and camping were at the top of his list of things to do. Surviving are his only son, Kenneth, Ken's wife, Catherine and his grandchildren, Halle and Hanna of Federal Way, Wash. Also surviving are his siblings, Betty (Joyce) Johnson of Lynchburg, Wash. and Dorothy Gordon of Flushing, Mich. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, James, Annie, Mary, Walker, Leslie, Raymond, Wilbert and Kenneth. A Christian burial with full military honors will be held at 9 a.m., Friday, July 19, 2019, at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Wash. A Celebration of Life service will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at LeMay Americas Car Museum in Tacoma, Wash. Bob's treasured 1972 convertible VW Bug, that he restored, will be on display at the museum's entrance. Please visit www.edwardsmemorial.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.