Judeal Andrews Banks, 77, of Forest, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at her residence. She was born on September 5, 1941 to the late John Andrews and Julia Davis Andrews. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Claude Odell Banks Jr.; three brothers, William Eugene Andrews, John Randolph Andrews and Leroy Andrews. Those left to cherish her memories are four daughters, Sharron Spinner, Mischelle Shaffer (Charles), both of Forest, Laura (Ricardo) Anderson and Stephanie (Dee) Brown, both of Lynchburg; two sons, Carl Banks, of Forest and Jerome Banks (Sharon), of Lynchburg; one sister, Louise Elizabeth Anderson; and a host of other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Forest Level Baptist Church with the Rev. Marcin Wilson. The interment will be in the church cemetery. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

