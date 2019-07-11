Judeal Andrews Banks, 77, of Forest, passed away on Monday, July 9, 2019, at her residence. She was born on September 5, 1941, to the late John Andrews and Julia Davis Andrews. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, William Eugene Andrews, John Randolph Andrews, and Leroy Andrews. Those left to cherish her memories are four daughters, Sharron Spinner and Mischelle Shaffer (Charles), both of Forest, Laura (Ricardo) Anderson and Stephanie (Dee) Brown, both of Lynchburg; one sister, Louise Elizabeth Anderson, and a host of other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Forest Level Baptist Church with the Rev. Marcin Wilson. The interment will be held in the church cemetery. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

