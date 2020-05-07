Alizabeth Jordan Banks Alizabeth Jordan Banks, 23, of Ringgold, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Centra Gretna Hospital. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Faith Assembly Christian Center with pastor, Bishop Dwight Butler officiating. Family and friends may view today from 12 until 4 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

