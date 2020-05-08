Alizabeth Jordan Banks Alizabeth Jordan Banks, 23, of Ringgold, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Centra Gretna Hospital. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Faith Assembly Christian Center with pastor, Bishop Dwight Butler officiating. Family and friends may view today from 12 until 4 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

