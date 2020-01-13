Sandra "Sandy" Phyllis Ballard, 63, of Manassas, formerly of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at her residence. Born on August 10, 1956, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Alexander Ballard and the late Phyllis Ballard. Sandra worked for Harris Teeter as a manager. Sandy was an avid traveler and loved going on cruises. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Thomas Ballard. Sandy is survived by her sister, Audrey Millner; niece, Emma Millner; brothers, Timmy Ballard and wife, Karen, Jeff Ballard, and Adam Ballard and wife, Rachel; sister, Lynn Ponton and husband Chaney; close friends, Betty and Skylar and George and his wife, Kelly; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Ballard family (239-0331). To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
Ballard, Sandra "Sandy" Phyllis
To send flowers to the family of Sandra Ballard, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 15
Visitation
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
7404 Timberlake Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
Guaranteed delivery before Sandra's Visitation begins.
Jan 16
Graveside Service
Thursday, January 16, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Fort Hill Memorial Park
5196 Fort Avenue
Lynchburg, VA 24502
5196 Fort Avenue
Lynchburg, VA 24502
Guaranteed delivery before Sandra's Graveside Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.