Roger Wayne Baldwin, 61, of Red House Road, died, Saturday, July 6, 2019. He was the loving husband of Wanda Faye Jones Baldwin. Born in Lynchburg, October 9, 1957, he was a son of the late Alice Tolbert and Aubrey Edward Baldwin. Roger was a member of Elon Baptist Church, and attended Evergreen Baptist Church. He retired from Appomattox County Sheriff's Department. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Michael Edward Baldwin and wife, Samantha, of Appomattox and Jennifer Lynn Baldwin Saint Jean and husband, Henri, of Florida; three sisters, Virginia B. Fulcher and husband, Edward, of Appomattox, Peggy B. Gobble of Pamplin, and Nancy B. Letterman and husband, Steve, of Appomattox; two brothers, Billy Baldwin and wife, Debbie and Gene Baldwin and wife, Theresa, both of Pamplin; eight grandchildren, Becca Rhea, Jonathon, Sarah, and Savannah Baldwin, Jordan Cardec, Cole Cardec, Tyler Cardec, and Zane Saint Jean; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and extended family, Frances Daniels. A funeral service will be held 3 p.m., Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Evergreen Baptist Church with the Rev. Steve Tyree officiating. Burial will follow in Pamplin Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m., prior to the service at Evergreen Baptist Church and other times at the residence of his sister, Nancy and Steve Letterman, 1454 Trent Hatchery Road, Appomattox, VA 24522. Those wishing to make memorial contributions please consider Appomattox County Rescue Squad, PO Box 57, Appomattox, VA 24522 or Pamplin Fire Department, PO Box 1099, Pamplin, VA 23958. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

