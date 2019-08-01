Mary Hardman Baldwin Mary Hardman Baldwin, 76, peacefully departed this life on Saturday, January 27, 2019, at her residence. She is survived by her husband, Daniel Baldwin Jr.; daughter, Kimberley Baldwin; stepson, Kevin Baldwin (Vonda); sister, Ruby Wayne (William) and many other relatives and friends. A homegoing service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Rose Chapel Baptist Church, 283 Old Town Connector, Madison Heights, Va., with the Rev. Donald Hamlette officiating. The interment will be held in the church cemetery. Mary will lie in repose from 12 until 1 p.m. at the church. Services of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

