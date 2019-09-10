Jeffrey Wayne Baldwin, 40, of Richmond Highway, died on Sunday, September 8, 2019. He was the husband of Jana Geesaman Baldwin. Born in Lynchburg, Va., on July 24, 1979, he was a son of Nancy Jamerson and Ricky W. Baldwin of Pamplin. He was a member and former deacon of Elon Baptist Church and a member of Gideons International. Jeff was employed as a machinist for BWXT. He had a compassion and love for people which was shown in his commitment to serving his community. He was a paramedic and firefighter with BWXT emergency team and the Pamplin City Volunteer Fire Department and EMS. In his youth, Jeff competed in archery contests at the state and national level winning many awards. He loved the outdoors and hunting and was a member of the H & P Hunt Club. In addition to his wife, Jana and parents, Ricky and Nancy, he is survived by two children, Justin "Jeb" Baldwin and Jorja Baldwin; two brothers, Neil Baldwin and wife, Brandi and Trevor Baldwin and wife, Brooke, all of Pamplin; mother and father-in-law, Sam and Starr Geesaman; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Elon Baptist Church by the Rev. David Sexton and the Rev. Steve Tyree. Burial will follow in Pamplin Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Robinson Funeral Home and other times at the home of his parents. Those wishing to make memorials please consider the Pamplin Fire and EMS, P.O. Box 1099, Pamplin, VA 23958, or the Gideons International, P.O. Box 486, Appomattox, VA 24522. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.