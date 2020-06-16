Kathryn Geraldine Byerly Baker, 93, of Brookneal, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife first of the late Bernard L. Clevinger and second to the late Carlton C. Baker. Mrs. Baker was born in West Virginia, on April 2, 1927, a daughter of the late George L. Byerly and the late Ellen Houlbert Byerly. She was a member of Midway Baptist Church, the Bob White Club and the Eastern Star. She was a retired banker, housekeeper, former bookkeeper for Midway Baptist Church, an avid seamstress, and a quiltmaker. She is survived by a son, Bernard Lynn Clevinger of Brookneal; two stepdaughters, Velma Beck (Jerry) of Virginia Beach and Ainslie Alvis (L.J.) of Alabama. She was preceded in death by a son, Gary Lou Clevinger; two sisters, Evelyn Harvey and Louise Boyles; and a brother, Gary Byerly. A graveside service will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Midway Baptist Church cemetery by the Rev. Chris Kesler. Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Brookneal is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net.

