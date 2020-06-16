Kathryn Geraldine Byerly Baker, 93, of Brookneal, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife first of the late Bernard L. Clevinger and second to the late Carlton C. Baker. Mrs. Baker was born in West Virginia, on April 2, 1927, a daughter of the late George L. Byerly and the late Ellen Houlbert Byerly. She was a member of Midway Baptist Church, the Bob White Club and the Eastern Star. She was a retired banker, housekeeper, former bookkeeper for Midway Baptist Church, an avid seamstress, and a quiltmaker. She is survived by a son, Bernard Lynn Clevinger of Brookneal; two stepdaughters, Velma Beck (Jerry) of Virginia Beach and Ainslie Alvis (L.J.) of Alabama. She was preceded in death by a son, Gary Lou Clevinger; two sisters, Evelyn Harvey and Louise Boyles; and a brother, Gary Byerly. A graveside service will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Midway Baptist Church cemetery by the Rev. Chris Kesler. Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Brookneal is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net.
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.