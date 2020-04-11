Stephen Alfred Baker, Jr., age 64, of Lynchburg, husband of Cathy H. Baker, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was born in Virginia on February 16, 1956, son of the late Stephen A. Baker Sr. and the late Reba S. Baker. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Stephanie Mead. Stephen attended Lynchburg Church of God of Prophecy Family Life Ministries. He graduated in 1974 from E.C. Glass High School and attended Liberty University. He was retired from Centra Health, and loved all sports but especially Football. In addition to his wife, Cathy; he is survived by a step-daughter, Sherry L. Thompson and her husband, Chris; as well as 2 grandchildren, Chloe L. Thompson and Samuel C. Thompson. A private graveside service will be held at Presbyterian Cemetery with Pastor Gary Vernon officiating. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittentimberlake.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Lynchburg Church of God of Prophecy Family Life Ministries, 133 Greenwood Drive, Madison Heights, VA 24572. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
