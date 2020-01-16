Mr. Joseph Lee Baker, age 67, of Lynchburg, died on January 11, 2020, in Lynchburg. He was the son of Mrs. Mary Coleman Baker and the late Mr. Phil Baker Jr. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Deborah Jennings Baker, and two brothers, Earnest and Thomas Baker. He is survived by one daughter, Kimberly Baker of Delaware; three sons, Randy Berkley (Chartrice) of Lynchburg, Otto Jennings and Joseph Lee Baker Jr. of Baltimore; seven grandchildren; his mother, Mrs. Mary Coleman Baker of Appomattox; four sisters, Margaret Wright, Laverne Lee (James) and Mary Baker, all of Appomattox, and Helen Baker of Lynchburg; two brothers, Stanley Baker of Pamplin and Roy Baker of Baltimore; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. at The Jesus Center in Appomattox with interment in the church cemetery. Public viewing will begin Friday, January 17, 2020, from 12 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.
Baker, Joseph Lee
To send flowers to the family of Joseph Baker, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 17
Viewing
Friday, January 17, 2020
12:00PM-7:00PM
12:00PM-7:00PM
Jeffress Funeral Home And Cremation Service
304 Lusardi Drive
Brookneal, VA 24528
304 Lusardi Drive
Brookneal, VA 24528
Guaranteed delivery before Joseph's Viewing begins.
Jan 18
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Jesus Center Church
1664 Mountain Cut Road
Appomattox, VA 24522
1664 Mountain Cut Road
Appomattox, VA 24522
Guaranteed delivery before Joseph's Funeral Service begins.
Jan 18
Interment
Saturday, January 18, 2020
12:00AM
12:00AM
Jesus Center Church
1664 Mountain Cut Road
Appomattox, VA 24522
1664 Mountain Cut Road
Appomattox, VA 24522
Guaranteed delivery before Joseph's Interment begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.