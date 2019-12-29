Harold "Hal" Baker Harold "Hal" Alan Baker, 88, of Forest, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Centralia, Illinois on September 30, 1931, he was the only son of the late Norman and Alma Brown Baker and also was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Sukut. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joyce Farris Baker; two daughters, Julie Baker and Laurie Baker Wyatt; a son-in-law, Shannon Wyatt; two grandchildren, Kayleigh and Scott Wyatt; and a sister, Norma Parrott. Hal was a Purdue alumnus with a BS degree in mechanical engineering who retired from Framatome as a project manager with 44 years of service. He also was a skilled athlete who loved basketball, football, skiing, tennis, and golf; an artist who designed and made beautiful stained glass pieces; a 15-year AARP volunteer who helped the elderly complete their taxes; and a happy, friendly man with a warm smile and a dry sense of humor. While he was all these things, he is best remembered as a loving and dedicated family man, adored by all of his family members. A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Heritage Funeral Service, 427 Graves Mill Road. The family will have a reception following the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Hal's name to a charity that still benefits his daughter, Julie: Special Olympics Delaware, 619 South College Avenue, Newark, DE 19716, https://www.sode.org/support/donate/donate-today/. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434-239-2405) is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
