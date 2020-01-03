Harold Alan "Hal" Baker, 88, of Forest, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital after a brief illness. A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Heritage Funeral Service, 427 Graves Mill Road. The family will have a reception following the service at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434-239-2405) is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
