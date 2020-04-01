Dorothy Gulak Baker passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020. She was born in Garnerville N.Y. on January 30, 1936, to the late Andrew J. Gulak and the late Ilona Simkovic Gulak. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Baker. She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Baker Coleman, Donna Baker and Susan Baker; sons, Andrew Baker and Peter Baker; five grandchildren, Amber Frieburger and husband, John, Tyler Baker, Robert Coleman, Zachary Coleman and Samantha Coleman; four great-grandchildren, Levi Frieburger, Valirey Frieburger, Raylee Coleman and Natasha Coleman; two brothers, Peter P. Gulak and Andrew J. Gulak and wife, Linda; and her sister, Ilona B. Gulak McKeever. Dorothy was widowed at a very young age with 4 small children and one on the way. She never remarried as Robert Baker was the love of her life. She devoted her entire life to raising all five of her children and was involved in each of their lives. She was ecstatic to be a grandmother and when she became a GiGi she was delighted. She had nothing but love and kind words for everyone, even those who were not kind to her. As anyone who met her can attest, she was a true "saint and a beautiful soul". A private mass will be held at St. Thomas Moore Friday April 3, 2020, which will be televised on the St. Thomas More Facebook Page which can be accessed by visiting their website at https://www.stmva.org/. Her burial will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude's Hospital or St. Thomas More as this was Dorothy's charities of choice. "In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else will ever fill." - unknown Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
