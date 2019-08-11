Thurmond Leslie Baisden, 70, of Evington, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019, at the Salem VA Medical Center. He was the loving husband of Marie Blankenship Baisden. Born on December 18, 1948, in Logan, W.Va., he was the son of the late Thurmond Leslie Baisden and the late Effie Marcum Baisden. Thurmond served our country in the United States Marines and retired from Ross Laboratories. Thurmond enjoyed fishing and mowing grass. He was a member of Global Missions Church at Lynchburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Hall. In addition to his wife, Marie Baisden, Thurmond is survived by his siblings, Jean Wheatley and husband, Lee, Glenna Hurt, Darlene Marcum and husband, Carl, Tammy Bosiger and husband, Randy, Kay Blankinship and husband, Emmitt, Donna Bishop, Mike Baisden and wife, Lois, John Baisden and wife, Mary, Leslie "Bugg" Baisden, and David Baisden; special nephew, Joseph Baisden and wife, Chirlene, along with their children, Jason, Joseph Jr., and Dagon; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. A memorial service will be held 6 p.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service starting at 5 p.m. Military honors will be presented by the American Legion Post 16. For those wishing to make memorial contributions, the family would like you to consider St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Baisden family (239-0331). To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.