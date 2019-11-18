Patricia Bryarly Baird, 93, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Brookdale of Roanoke. She was born on November 3, 1926, in Washington, D.C., a daughter of the late Marshall Elliott Bryarly and Ruth Duerhing Bryarly. In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Lee Baird; one brother, one sister and one half brother. Pat is survived by three nieces, Faye Hedrick, Laura Thomas and Penny Bryarly. Also surviving are numerous other family and friends. Pat was a member of Grace Memorial Episcopal Church in Lynchburg. She and her husband Earl moved to Lynchburg after they wed in 1951 due to his job. She was the owner operator of Wag -n- Bark Training and Boarding. She trained and raised many dogs throughout Virginia. Her favorite breed of dogs was Doberman Pinschers. She was self-taught in training and trained many different dogs for both Bedford County and the Virginia State Police departments. She also won numerous award and citations. Pat also loved traveling and spending time with her family and friends. She was loved by so many and will be missed by all that knew her. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Pat's memory please consider the Lynchburg Humane Society. A graveside committal and celebration of Pat's life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Grace Memorial Episcopal Columbarium with the Rev. Alan B. Cowart officiating. To send condolences online please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory Bedford is assisting the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.