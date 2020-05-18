Walter Leslie Bailey, IV, 59, of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of the late Diana Bailey. Born in Lynchburg, on April 23, 1961, he was the son of Alice Austin Bailey of Monroe and the late Walter L. Bailey III. Walter was a farmer and a logger. He worked hard to take care of his family. He was a member of Thomas Road Baptist Church. He was a loving son, father and grandfather. In addition to his mother, he is survived by five children, Blake Bailey, Walter, L. Bailey V, Aaron Wesley Bailey, Autumn Paige and Brandon Sullivan; one sister, Debbie Young; five grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews. A service celebrating his life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with Pastor Jonathan Falwell and the Rev. Earl Clarkson officiating. Interment will follow in Centenary Memorial Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects and sign the register on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Bailey IV Walter L. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries