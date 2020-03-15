Charles Malcolm Bailey III, 78, Lynchburg, died Friday, March 13, 2020. He was born in Lynchburg, Va. on March 8, 1942, a son of the late, Charles Malcolm Bailey Jr. and Ruth Neighbors Bailey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Norma Bohon; and father-in-law, Buford H. Nash. He proudly served in the United States Army Reserve. He was a retired letter carrier for the United States Postal Service. He was very loved and will be greatly missed and never forgotten. Charles is survived by his wife of 34 years, Cynthia Nash Bailey; children, Sheri Davis (Terry), Mike Bailey (Diane), Suzanne Burley (Lawrence), Robert Hubbard (Nicole), Brian Hubbard (Jessica); sisters, Carolyn Perry (Willie), Debbie Hedrick (Bob); brother, Phillip Bailey (Karyl); special friends, Robert and Diane Nichols, Bob and Laverne Martin; grandchildren, Melissa Reynolds (Carson), Nicholas Davis (Makayla), Devin Bailey, LB, Lucas, and Logan Burley, Aiden and Alex Hubbard, Grady Hubbard; great-granddaughter, Mila Reynolds; mother-in-law, Janet Clement Nash; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Kedron Baptist Church with the Rev. Phillip Bailey officiating. Family will receive friends following the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation or the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

