Fred S. Bailey, 94, of Lynchburg, passed away peacefully at his home. He was the loving husband of 72 years to Ann Bailey. He was born on April 5, 1925, near Beckley, W.Va. to the late John Laurence and Laura Victoria Phipps Bailey. Fred served his country during World War II in the United States Army in the Pacific Asiatic Theatre. Fred was a graduate of the University of Florida, Gainsville, with a degree in accounting. He initially worked for the state wide accounting firm of Leach, Caukins & Scott and later he formed his own partnership of Daniel, Bailey & Norvelle. Fred is survived by his wife, Ann; two children, Ray (Janine) Bailey, Harrisonburg, Va. and Linda Kay (Todd) Blount, Lynchburg, Va.; one granddaughter, Kendall Ann Bailey, Washington, D.C.; one brother, Donald (Bette) Bailey, central Florida; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Ernest Bailey; and three sisters, Evelyn Toney, Jewel Griffith and Frances Lares. He enjoyed working outdoors and there was never a tool he could not invent or create out of scrap. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Wiggington Rd. Chapel. Private family burial will be held following the service. The family would like to thank Centra Hospice and especially Becky Goodyear for the loving care they provided. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers contributions be made to Salvation Army,2215 Park Ave, Lynchburg, VA 24501.
