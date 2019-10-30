June Marion Kittelson Bacon, 94, of Lynchburg, graduated from hospice to heaven on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Guggenheimer Health & Rehabilitation Center, ending a long, service-filled life to her family and close friends. Born on June 2, 1925, to the late Pauline and Alvin Kittelson, she was predeceased by her two sisters, Joyce Stephens Snead and Patsy Ferguson Hicks. She was also predeceased by her husband, Thomas Eugene Bacon; her son, Francis Eugene Bacon; and her first cousin and fellow retired RN, Elizabeth Ann Wilkerson. June was a graduate of the UVA Nursing School class of 1946, and, upon Tom's return from World War II in Europe and enrollment at Washington & Lee University, they married in 1947, settling in Lexington, then moving, with Tom's career, first as a journalist and then as a civil servant with the federal government, all around Virginia. They finally settled in Fairfax County for many years, while Tom worked for HUD and June worked at Fairfax Hospital as head charge nurse on the surgical unit. June is survived by her daughter, Amy Mays (Larry); grandchildren, Robby Morris and Maria Leverich (Michael); great-grandson, Eli Leverich, all of Lynchburg; and step grandson, Andrew Mays (Kristin); and step great-grandson, Caleb Mays, of Richmond; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins, and children of her old friends, both nearby and across the country. June maintained close contact her entire life with her extended family, friends, neighbors, friends of her children, and her church family. Never shy to wade into any situation, her love of life and her capacity to offer unconditional love was constant and a shining example for all who knew and loved her. A memorial service will be conducted on All Saints Day, Friday, November 1, 2019, at Peakland United Methodist Church, 4434 Boonsboro Road, Lynchburg, VA 24503, at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. A reception will follow the service in the church social hall. To help celebrate June's life, the family requests that you wear something in her favorite colors, lavender/purple. Interment will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in June's name be made to the Peakland UMC Pre-School, at the address listed above. The family wishes to thank for their long-time service and friendship to June, Dr. David Cannon, Pam Staton, Laura Spriggs Moore; and, Bridget Paige for her care during June's last 6 plus months. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 220 Breezewood Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502 is assisting the family. Memorials and thoughts may be shared at www.tharpfuneralhome.com.
