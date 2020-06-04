Bradley L. Babcock was surrounded by loving family when he died on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, following a brief illness. He was predeceased by his parents, A.A. (Deb) Babcock and Annie Laurie Scruggs Babcock; sister, June Babcock; and brother, Byron Babcock. He is survived by his wife, Mary Dyess Babcock; son, Whit Babcock and his wife, Kelly; daughter, Gini Babcock; three grandchildren, Drew, Brett and Eli Babcock; one sister, Rebecca B. Rosser; niece, Susan R. Jones and husband, Ricky; nephew, Jesse Rosser and wife, Julie; and the mother of his children, Brenda Taylor Babcock. Brad was a graduate of Appomattox County High School and Lynchburg College. He retired after 39 years from James Madison University having served as the head baseball coach for 19 years and taking the first team from the state of Virginia to the College World Series in 1983. Following his coaching career, he was an athletic administrator and then an adjunct professor with emeritus status. Then he retired to his family farm in Appomattox County where he loved to garden and hunt. A private graveside service will be held for the family at the Babcock Family cemetery and a celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations be made to Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 9, Appomattox, VA 24522, Gleaning for the World, P.O. Box 645, Concord, VA 24538 or a charity of your choice. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

Tags

Load entries