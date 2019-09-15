Lemuel James "L.J. " Ayers Jr., 81, of Madison Heights, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Nancy Ford Ayers. Born on October 27, 1937, in Bedford County, he was the son of the late Lemuel James Ayers Sr. and the late Lonie Dellis Ayers. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Ayers and James Ayers; and four sisters, Mae Murphy, Reva Bates, Viola Moore, and Vaughnie Minnix. L.J. was a retired Foreman with Lynchburg Foundry. In addition to his wife, L.J. is survived by his daughter, Vicki Ayers Page of Concord; his son, L.J. "Jimmy" Ayers III and wife, Nancy, of Monroe; three sisters, Coleen Duke, Lois Young, and Joyce Mayhugh; and three grandchildren, L.J. "Jamie" Ayers IV, Rebecca Page, and Jordan Ayers. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with Pastor George Lee officiating. The family will receive friends Monday, September 16, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home and other times at the residence. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, at Patmos U.M. Church Cemetery in Huddleston. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Monelison Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 56, Madison Heights, VA 24572. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Monelison Chapel is serving the Ayers family.
