Edward Allen "Buster" Austin Sr., 84, of Appomattox, died on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his residence. He was the loving husband of Evelyn Ferguson Austin for 62 years. Born in Amherst, September 30, 1935, he was a son of the late Katie Ferguson and Floyd Austin. Buster was a member of Evergreen Baptist Church. He retired from Norfolk Southern after 30 years of service. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Edward Allen Austin Jr. and wife, Diane, Timothy Neal Austin and wife, Cheryl, and Teresa Austin Vaughan and husband, Robert all of Appomattox; one sister, Doris Canada and husband, Bobby, of Phenix; nine grandchildren, Brandon Tangerman and wife, Anne, Stephen Tangerman, Josh Austin and wife, Brittany, Aaron Austin and wife, Brittany, Carter Austin, Lindsay Austin, Madelyn Austin, Austin Vaughan and Adam Vaughan; great-grandchildren, Bo Austin, Lola Jane Austin and Wesley Austin; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one sister, Shirley Harvey Lewis. A private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery with the Rev. Todd Estes officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to a charity of your choice. The family would like to express special thanks to Diann Picket and all the staff at Centra Hospice, and to Pam Harris for their loving and compassionate care. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com

