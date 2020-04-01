Michael Wayne Austin, 51, of Rustburg, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Born in Shirley, Mass., January 13, 1969, he was the son of Judy T. Austin of Rustburg and the late James Winfree "J.W." Austin. Michael graduated from Rustburg High School and the Nashville Auto-Diesel College. He spend his working years as an automobile mechanic at numerous car dealerships in Virginia and Tennessee. In addition to his mother, Michael is survived by three children, Joseph Austin, Lacey Meeks and Steven Austin; one brother, Kenny Austin; and three grandchildren. Michael will be sadly missed by his family and many friends. A memorial service will be planned and announced at a later date. The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org, the DAV, www.dav.org or to Bethany United Methodist Church, Rustburg, Va. To share a condolence or a memory of Michael, please go to www.whittentimberlake.com to post a tribute.
In memory
