John Austin John Austin, of Madison Heights passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at his residence. A funeral service will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at St. Paul Baptist Church, in Forest, with the Rev. Harland Brown, Pastor, officiating. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
