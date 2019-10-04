John Bell Austin John Bell Austin, 83, of Madison Heights, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at his residence. He was born on May 20, 1936, in Bedford, Va., to the late Mitchell Austin and Harriet Bell Austin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his late wife, Laura Maria Austin; a sister, Gladys Whitaker; and three brothers, Walter Austin Sr., Oscar Austin Sr., and Mack B. Austin. John was a faithful member of the St. Paul Baptist Church Forest, Va. He served on the Trustee Board for many years. He loved his family. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He is survived by four daughters, Patsy Hill and her husband, Clinton, of Patchogue, N.Y., Laverne Austin, of Long Island, N.Y., Minister Shelby Austin and Carolyn Turner and a devoted son-in-law, Leroy, all of Madison Heights, Va.; two sons, John Austin Jr., of Snellville, Ga., and Chris Austin, of Madison Heights, Va.; four loving grandchildren, Stephen Austin, Codi Hill, both of New York, Ashley Austin, of Madison Heights, Va., and Laniyah Turner, of Lynchburg, Va.; one sister, Elsie Lee and her husband, the Rev. Russell Lee, of Madison Heights; three brothers, Albert Austin and his wife, Dorothy, the Rev. Edward Austin and his wife, Frances, both of Madison Heights, Va., and Carrol Austin and his wife, Ernestine, of Amherst, Va.; three sisters-in-law, Olethia Quarels and her husband, Charlie, of Bedford, Va., Elaine Merritt and her husband, Ernest, of Odenton, Md., and Rose Austin, of Forest, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; and three devoted friends, Allen Cabell, Sallie Cotton and Lawrence Reid. A funeral service will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at St. Paul Baptist Church, Forest, with the Rev. Edward Jones Sr., officiating and the Rev. Harland Brown, pastor, eulogist. The interment will be held at the church cemetery. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
