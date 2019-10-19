James Washington Austin, 70, of Leesville Road, Lunch Station, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at The Davis Home in Altavista, Va. Born November 6, 1948, in Campbell County, he was the son of the late Jake and Vidella Moon Austin. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019, at Bethany Ebenezer U.M.C., Dearing Ford Road, by the Rev. Debi Straughter. Internment will follow at the church cemetery. Viewing will be held Sunday, October 20, 2019, beginning at 2 p.m. at the Chapel of Cook and Minnis Funeral Home, Main Street, Altavista, with the family receiving friends from 4 until 5 p.m.
