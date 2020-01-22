Emory U. Austin, age 62, of Evington, departed this life on Friday, January 17, 2020. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Bedford Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Mt. Plain Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Friends may view on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 1 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.
Austin, Emory U.
