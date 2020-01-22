Emory U. Austin, age 62, of Evington, departed this life on Friday, January 17, 2020. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Bedford Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Mt. Plain Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Friends may view on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 1 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.

Service information

Jan 25
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 25, 2020
1:00PM
Bedford Funeral Home Chapel
1039 Rock Castle Rd
Bedford, VA 24523
