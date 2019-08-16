Thomas Francis Aud, 86, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Westminster Canterbury. Born on March 27, 1933, in Lynchburg, Va., he was the son of the late Jesse Veirs Aud and Baldwin Fisher Aud. He was a graduate of Virginia Tech with a B.S. degree in Industrial Engineering and M.B.A. from Lynchburg College. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Gail Clement Aud; one daughter, Elizabeth Aud Taylor and her husband, Dan, of Lynchburg; two sons, Thomas Francis Aud Jr. and his wife, Jennifer, of Raleigh, N.C., and Michael Stokes Aud and his wife, Kelli, of Richmond, Va.; and nine grandchildren. The family will hold a private celebration of Tom's life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association ( APDA ), c/o Susan Deitrich, P.O. Box 801018, Charlottesville, VA 22908. Diuguid Funeral Service and Crematory, Wiggington Road Chapel, 385-8900, is serving the family. On-line condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.
