Ralph Berkley Ashworth, 77, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Born in Lynchburg, on March 3, 1942, he was the son of the late Berkley D. Ashworth and Gladys Moore Ashworth formerly of Lynchburg. In addition to his parents; his beloved sister, Ann Ashworth Woods; and his brother in-law, Charles R. "Chuck" Woods Jr. preceded him in death. Ralph was a Navy veteran and retired computer specialist from Data General Inc. He was known for his sense of humor, lover of movies and reading books, and loving his dog, Cookie. He is survived by his daughter, Renee G. Balzer and her husband, Bill, of Virginia Beach, Va.; his grandson, Matthew T. Balzer; his niece, Brooke Nafarrete and Carlo of Orange County, Calif.; his close friends and neighbors, Glenn and Joyce Tyree; and his beloved dog, Cookie. A small graveside military service will be held after the holidays. The family may be contacted by e-mailing welovebzverymuch@gmail.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Park Avenue Chapel, is serving the family.
