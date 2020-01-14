Patricia Anne Hall Ashley, 76, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Born on July 28, 1943, in Virginia, she was the daughter of the late William Hall and Elsie Earle Turner Hall and was the loving wife of the late Walter Leroy Ashley. Pat is survived by her three children, David Leroy Ashley and wife, Joan, of Lynchburg, Susan Woodward and husband, Harold, of Madison, Va., and Kenneth Edward Ashley and wife, Michelle, of Appomattox; one brother, Bob Hall; 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Lynchburg Church of Christ with Ray Eure officiating. Burial will follow at Virginia Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory from 5 until 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Lynchburg Church of Christ, P.O. Box 15093, Lynchburg, VA 24502. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Road, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

