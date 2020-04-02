Robert Preston Arthur, 78, of Madison Heights, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of the late Audrey Maddox Arthur. Born in Lynchburg on June 12, 1941, he was the son of the late Dewey William Arthur and Ethel Falls Arthur May. He was retired from Babcock and Wilcox, a veteran of the Air Force and a member of Madison Heights Christian Church. He is survived by two sons, Scott Arthur and his wife, Stephanie, of Philadelphia, Tenn. and Shawn Arthur and his wife, Tracy, of Lynchburg; five grandchildren, Britney, Taylor, Jessica, Zachary, and Tyler; two great-grandchildren, Addie Mae and Easton Phillip; and his brother-in-law, Terrell and his wife, Debbie. A private family only graveside service will be conducted on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park with the Rev. George Harris officiating. Robert will be available for viewing from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
In memory
