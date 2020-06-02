Kevin Wayne Arthur , 57, of Brookneal, died on Monday, May 18, 2020. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

